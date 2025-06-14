Markram's Historic WTC Final Ton Revives Kohli's 7-Year-Old Post Online

A seven-year-old post by India talisman batter Virat Kohli is resurfacing online after South Africa's Aiden Markram etched his name in history books with a sublime century on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.

Social media was abuzz with a post of Virat Kohli, which he made on Twitter, now 'X'. On March, 2018 Kohli wrote, "Aiden Markram is a delight to watch!"

Markram, a rising star for the Proteas back in the day, scored a skillful 84 runs against the Kangaroos in Cape Town, which received praise from the then Indian skipper.



Markram's superb century on Friday left South Africa on the brink of a dramatic victory in the WTC final after decades of heartbreak in major tournaments.

South Africa reached the close on the third day at Lord's on 213-2 in their second innings, needing just 69 runs to win, with eight wickets still standing.

Opener Markram, dismissed for a duck in the first innings, was 102 not out and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma unbeaten on 65 despite spending most of his innings limping with a hamstring injury.

The pair have shared an unbroken stand of 143 as South Africa pursue what will be, if they achieve it, the second-highest successful run chase in a Test at Lord's.