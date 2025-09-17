Manoj Bajpayee Creates a Bhaukaal with His Commentary in Pro Kabaddi League

After years of delivering intense, nuanced performances in a variety of genres, actor Manoj Bajpayee has seemingly found a new calling, this time behind the mic with Bhojpuri commentary.

Appearing on JioStar's presentation of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Bajpayee was caught on camera in a euphoric frenzy as he delivered an unforgettable moment while commentating on an iconic moment from a previous season in the JioStar studios. This wasn’t just a casual nod but a fully immersed shot at commentary in Bhojpuri, one of the newest regional languages that the league is being presented in.

Bajpayee's candid and genuine reaction to one of the most thrilling moments of the sport is an ode to the fact that viewing one of India's most loved sports in a language that feels like home connects people in peerless ways. With a proficient trial in the Bhojpuri commentary box, it remains to be seen whether Bajpayee will return again this season to try out his new calling at length soon.