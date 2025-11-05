Manchester City Have Become 'More Beatable', Says Dortmund's Gross

Manchester: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Pascal Gross said Wednesday's Champions League opponents Manchester City are "more beatable" now than during his time in England.

Gross, speaking on Tuesday in Manchester, spent seven years at Brighton before moving to Dortmund in 2024.

During the German international's time in the Premier League, City lifted the English title on all but one occasion.

"Right now, speaking off the cuff, I'd say they're more beatable than they were a few years ago," the 34-year-old told reporters.

City finished third in England last season, 13 points behind champions Liverpool, and are already six points behind league leaders Arsenal this campaign with 10 games played.

"I do think they're undergoing a certain transition. Many established players who were instrumental to City's success for several years have left the club," Gross said.

"But they still have absolute world-class players in their ranks -- they're perhaps in a phase of reinvention."

Gross singled out City striker Erling Haaland for special praise.

Haaland, who spent two-and-a-half years at Dortmund before moving to City in 2022, is in a rich vein of form, having scored 26 goals in 16 games for club and country so far this season.

But Gross rejected suggestions City were too reliant on the Norwegian striker.

"He is, of course, an absolute world-class player who is currently putting up incredible numbers," he said.

"But you have to stop him collectively. We have to stop him together, but City has enormous quality in every position."

Both Dortmund and City have won two and drawn one of their three opening Champions League fixtures.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said his side would "stay true to our game" despite the dangerous Haaland.

"Erling Haaland, we have to watch out for him," the Croatian added.

"But if we only barricade ourselves at the back tomorrow, it will also be difficult, because this City team also has the qualities to break down teams.

"We want to try to break free and also keep the game away from our goal. So, we'll stay true to our game."