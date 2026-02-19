"Mahi Bhai Told Me It’s Not Necessary To Hit Sixes Every Time": Shivam Dube

India extended their unbeaten streak to 12 matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a 17-run win over the Netherlands, maintaining their dominant run in the tournament. Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, JioStar expert Irfan Pathan and India all-rounder Shivam Dube discussed Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership and consistency of the team’s bowling attack.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, JioStar expert Irfan Pathan praised Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy and India’s winning run in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup:

“India is looking extremely strong. 12 consecutive wins in T20 World Cup is no small achievement. Suryakumar Yadav has carried forward Rohit Sharma’s legacy seamlessly and has led the side exceptionally well throughout the tournament. With the Super 8 approaching, this game in Ahmedabad was an important preparation, especially ahead of the South Africa clash. Surya ensured every bowler got an opportunity in these conditions, particularly in the second half. India gained valuable tactical clarity from this match.”

On India’s bowling attack:

“Jasprit Bumrah is simply outstanding. When he is in full rhythm, he is a rare sight, and I have honestly never seen anyone like him. To swing the ball both ways from the same release point, with his hand close to his ear, requires extraordinary wrist control. It is incredibly difficult, yet he makes it look effortless. He deserved more wickets for the way he bowled. On such wickets, Varun Chakaravarthy becomes a major threat, especially against lower-ranked teams. He consistently attacks the stumps, making cross-batted shots risky, and once again, he dismantled the stumps beautifully. Hardik’s short ball brought a wicket, and Shivam picking up two wickets adds depth to the attack. His role as a sixth or seventh bowling option is crucial, particularly in managing workload or injuries.”

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, India all-rounder Shivam Dube elaborated on improvements he has made in his game:

“When I first came into the IPL, I struggled against fast bowlers and wasn’t striking the ball cleanly. I realised that if I want to dominate at this level and I have the power, I needed to work on that aspect. I put in significant effort during the off-season. Mahi Bhai advised me that it isn’t necessary to hit sixes every time. Boundaries and strike rotation are equally important. That clarity has helped me. If I get a good ball, I look for a boundary or rotate strike. In the death overs, I will naturally go harder, but early in the innings my focus is on smart intent.”

On managing high-pressure situations:

“I don’t feel pressure; I focus on the situation. If wickets fall, my responsibility is to bat deep. If I stay till the end, I know I can add 10–15 crucial runs in the final over. I avoid taking unnecessary risks in the middle overs. If the situation demands stability, I rotate strike. If the platform is set, I’m ready to attack from the first ball.”