Will be with Delhi Capitals till end of my career, says Faf du Plessis

Visakhapatnam: South African veteran Faf du Plessis declared he has "lots of life left" as a franchise player but said his latest IPL move would be the last chapter of his career.



The 40-year-old opener made 29 from 18 balls in a one-wicket victory for his Delhi Capitals over Lucknow Super Giants in a Monday night thriller.

Du Plessis, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru for three years until the end of last season, joined Delhi after the November player auction and was named deputy to captain Axar Patel.

Du Plessis won two IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings, in 2018 and 2021, but is relishing a new challenge with a team still hunting for their first crown in the T20 tournament.

"Lots of life left in the old dog," Du Plessis told commentator and former England player Graeme Swann after Delhi's nail-biting win.

"New team, new challenge for me. I almost see it as a new chapter you can look forward to," he added.

"Moving from Chennai to RCB was a really good chapter. Now the last chapter of the book, for however long the pages may be, will be with the new team."

Du Plessis is among a select list of players over 40 and still performing well in the money-spinning tournament.

Chennai icon M.S. Dhoni remains a key player for his team at 43 and said "even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll pull me along".

India stars Virat Kohli (Bengaluru) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) have also defied age and critics to continue playing at 36 and 37 years respectively.

Delhi wobbled in Monday's chase before impact substitute Ashutosh Sharma rescued them from 65-5 with an unbeaten 66 off 31 balls.

The impact player rule was introduced in the 2023 IPL, to the consternation of critics who said it made the format too batting-heavy.

The rule allows a player to be substituted into the starting 11 at any time and most teams have swapped a bowler for a batsman to fuel run chases and take totals past 200.

"A lot of cricketers, they will complain about the new rule in IPL," said Du Plessis.

"That's why the new rule is there, when you think the game is dead and buried, someone comes on and plays like that."