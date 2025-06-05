 Top
Lost for Words: Kohli Reacts to Bengaluru Stampede

AFP
5 Jun 2025 12:04 PM IST

Euphoria of the vast crowds in the southern tech city of Bengaluru ended in disaster, killing at least 11 people

Fans stand next to abandonned shoes and a fallen barrier following a stampede during celebrations, a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match, outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025. At least 11 people were killed in a stampede on June 4, as a tightly packed crowd celebrated the victory of their home cricket team in the Indian city of Bengaluru, the state's chief minister said. (Photo by AFP)

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli said he was lost for words after celebrations of a dream IPL title turned to tragedy when 11 mainly young cricket fans were crushed to death in Bengaluru.

Hundreds of thousands had packed the streets Wednesday to welcome home their hero Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after they had beaten Punjab Kings a day earlier in a thrilling Indian Premier League final.
But the euphoria of the vast crowds in the southern tech city of Bengaluru ended in disaster, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it "absolutely heartrending".
Karnataka state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said most of the 11 dead were young people and there were 47 others injured in the crush after a stampede near the city's M. Chinnaswamy cricket stadium, where the players were parading the trophy for fans.
Kohli, who top scored in the final, said earlier it had been "as much for the fans" after the 36-year-old finally celebrated winning the IPL at his 18th attempt.
Later, Kohli wrote on social media: "At a loss for words.
"Absolutely gutted," he added, alongside a statement from the RCB team saying they were "deeply anguished" at what had unfolded.
One of the people injured described to AFP how a "huge crowd" had crushed her.
"They stamped on me," said the woman, who did not give her name, from a wheelchair.
"I was not able to breathe. I fell unconscious."
Most of the dead were young fans who had gone out just to catch a glimpse of their sporting heroes.
( Source : AFP )
