Looking Forward to Ro-Ko Scoring Heavily, Winning India Matches in Australia: Harbhajan Singh

Speaking on ‘Amul Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar elaborated on Rohit Sharma’s fitness and preparation ahead of the upcoming series:



“The last time Rohit Sharma followed such a strict fitness regimen was after he missed out on the 2011 World Cup. That exclusion left a deep wound in his heart, and I think we’re seeing a similar level of determination from him now. From 2012 to 2024, he’s had a wonderful and successful career, but being called out for his fitness has clearly stayed with him, and he has worked hard to address it. It’s visible in his preparation and his mindset. It’s great to see Rohit Sharma hungry and fit once again. As a captain, you don’t always have the luxury of fielding inside the 30-yard circle; sometimes you need to patrol the outfield, dive around, and contribute as a fielder too. Rohit seems to be preparing himself completely for that challenge, and that’s a very positive sign.”

Speaking on ‘Amul Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli’s fitness:



“Please don’t ask any questions about Virat’s fitness. When it comes to fitness, he’s a guru. Everyone follows what he does. There’s absolutely no concern about Virat Kohli’s fitness; he’s fit, probably fitter than many of those currently playing alongside him. In today’s international cricket, he’s arguably the fittest player out there. Now, I’m just looking forward to seeing Virat back in action. Fans have missed watching him, and personally, I’d love to see him continue playing the One-Day International format for a while longer because he still has so much to offer. When he retired from Test cricket, I genuinely felt he still had four to five years left in him, not just to play, but to dominate, because that’s the kind of batter he is. He’s now heading to Australia, his favourite place to bat, and I’m sure he’ll once again show his mettle there. We’ve seen him score tons of runs in those conditions before, and I believe he’ll do it again. The same goes for Rohit; I’m looking forward to both these legends scoring heavily for India and helping the team win matches.”

On Virat Kohli’s return to international cricket:



“Some players thrive when things get difficult; that’s when they bring out their best. And Virat Kohli is one of those players. He shines on big occasions, and that’s what sets him apart from others. He waits for those big opportunities, those high-pressure games, and that’s when he shows why he’s a champion. When you perform against the best, that’s when you earn respect, and he’s earned that, especially after scoring those hundreds in Australia and taking on the responsibility of leading the team. Those are the challenges he looks forward to. Australia is his favourite hunting ground, and now he’s making his comeback after the IPL. I’m really looking forward to seeing him bat in those three ODIs, and hopefully, out of those three, he gets at least two centuries for India.”