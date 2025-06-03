Watch: London Traffic Delays Eng vs WI ODI; Players Arrive on Cycles

London: The one-day international between England and the West Indies got off to a late start on Tuesday after traffic congestion in London caused chaos to the teams' travel plans.



Both sides got stuck on their team buses on the way to the Oval in south London, with England's players deciding to get off and ride bikes to the ground instead. While they arrived in enough time to conduct a thorough pre-match warmup under a gray sky, the West Indies players stayed on their bus and arrived at around 12:40 p.m. local time — 10 minutes after the scheduled time for the toss.

Arriving at the ground in style 😎



Only one way to beat the road closures in London 😂 pic.twitter.com/2xrSPypnQD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 3, 2025