Lionel Messi Tells Business Conference That He's Not Focused on Legacy Yet

Miami: Lionel Messi already is considered the greatest soccer player ever. That said, he thinks there's still more for him to accomplish.

The Inter Miami star told a business conference on Wednesday that there will be a time to reflect on what he's done in his football life. But those days, he said, won't happen until he retires, and given that he has a contract to continue playing through 2028 that may not be anytime soon.

“It’s not something I’ve thought about or worried about,” Messi said in Spanish, when asked about his legacy. “When I retire, as the years go by, obviously I’ll value everything I did in my career and what I achieved professionally much more. But today is the time to keep enjoying myself and to keep playing.”

Messi, the World Cup champion for Argentina and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, was the final speaker on the first day of the America Business Summit — following the likes of President Donald Trump, Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

He was interviewed by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who presented Messi with a ceremonial key to the city when their talk was complete. Messi — speaking in an arena mostly filled by business executives — got several loud ovations, with many people grabbing photos and video on their phones while he spoke.

“It is spectacular, my first time living in this incredible city,” Messi said. “The affection of all the people from the first day, it was impressive and today is yet another example of the welcome. ... I’m very grateful.”

Suarez asked Messi about what it was like to lead Argentina to the World Cup title in 2022. The U.S., Canada and Mexico will play host to the World Cup next summer, when Argentina will aim to defend its title.

“As a player, winning the World Cup, I think it’s the best,” Messi said. “After the World Cup, you can’t ask for anything more.”

Messi joined Inter Miami midway through 2023, won the Major League Soccer MVP award last year and is a heavy favorite to become the league's first back-to-back MVP this season. He and Inter Miami face a win-or-else Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against Nashville SC on Saturday night at the team's home park in Fort Lauderdale.

At 38, Messi is still elite. He scored a league-best 29 goals in this year's MLS regular season, five more than LAFC’s Denis Bouanga and Nashville’s Sam Surridge. He also had 19 assists, and his 48 total goal contributions was one shy of matching the MLS record of 49 set by Carlos Vela in 2019.

But he also acknowledged to the conference Wednesday that his mind is, slowly, beginning to shift to life after soccer and his varied business interests.

“Unfortunately, at some point, it ends,” Messi said. “I want to continue learning. ... For me, something else is coming, another world, and little by little I am getting involved.”

Messi spoke on the same day that Inter Miami announced that its new stadium near Miami International Airport is reaching a major construction milestone — with the final beams for the stadium canopy being raised.

Messi signed a three-year extension with Inter Miami last month.

“I'm happy in this place, so I'm very happy to continue,” he said. “I'm really anxious, really looking forward to it being finished, to be able to play here.”