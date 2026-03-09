Life Has Come Full Circle For Samson: Gavaskar

New Delhi: Batting great Sunil Gavaskar said life has come full circle for Sanju Samson, who rose from being a fringe player to emerge as the player of the tournament with three defining knocks in India's knockout games during their historic T20 World Cup campaign.

Samson delivered explosive knocks in the last three matches of the T20 World Cup, including the semifinal against England and the final against New Zealand.

"Life has come full circle for Sanju Samson. Before the 2026 T20 World Cup, he had a terrible series against New Zealand. He was dropped, then after the T20 World Cup started, he got a chance to play against Namibia, but his knock wasn't enough to keep his spot.

"He next played directly against Zimbabwe in the Super 8, but his real redemption began against West Indies in a virtual quarter-final," said Gavaskar of Samson's turnaround on Star Sports.

"He played a flamboyant innings and looked in complete control. We know how skilled Sanju is. But to perform in a virtual quarter-final, in the semi-final against England and then in the all-important final against New Zealand is not easy."

Samson, who was the reserve wicketkeeper in the previous edition with Rishabh Pant preferred in the XI, seemed destined for a similar fate this time as well after a poor build-up series against New Zealand in which he managed just 46 runs from five T20Is at an average of 9.20.

He was dropped with Ishan Kishan preferred for the wicketkeeper's role, but the team had a rethink after India were on the brink of elimination following a group-stage loss to South Africa.

Given a chance in the must-win game against Zimbabwe, Samson delivered a blazing start with a 15-ball 24 that set the tone for India's imposing 256/4.

That knock boosted his confidence as he followed it up with a superb 97 not out in a virtual quarterfinal against West Indies at Eden Gardens to take India into the semis.

He then scored quick 89 against England in the semifinal and repeated the same score in the final as India posted another 250-plus total before crushing New Zealand by 96 runs in Ahmedabad to clinch an unprecedented third and second successive T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

"These games decide your fate and will define his career. Playing clutch knocks in high-pressure games takes something special," said Gavaskar.

"To have the scar of failure and then play the best knocks of your career in three back-to-back high-pressure games, that is Sanju Samson."

Defending a world title was one of the toughest tasks in cricket, said the former India captain.

"India's trophy cabinet is quite full now. Winning ICC trophies is not easy. Bilateral dominance is different. ICC tournaments have zero margin for error. You must bring your best every game.

"It takes skill, not luck. The pressure is huge and these players represent over a billion people when they step on the field. No team has won back-to-back T20 World Cups and defending a title is tough. Opposition teams come well prepared.

"Winning the T20 World Cup back-to-back is a massive achievement. This is the best moment in Indian cricket history," he added.

Bumrah national treasure: Chawla

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also enjoyed a stellar tournament and starred in the final with figures of 4/15 to break New Zealand's backbone, bundling them out for 159 in 19 overs.

However, his most decisive spell came in the semifinal when England were closing in on India's 253-run target with 45 needed from the last three overs and a well-set Jacob Bethell in his 90s.

Bumrah bowled a superb 18th over, conceding just six runs and keeping Bethell away from strike for most of deliveries.

"Bumrah is rightfully a national treasure. This man can make the best batsman of any opposition have a bad day. He has done that throughout this 2026 T20 World Cup. The way he has bowled in this tournament is nothing short of remarkable. He is the biggest asset of Team India.

"Whenever India needs a wicket in a crucial phase, Bumrah steps up and comes to the rescue. We have seen that more often than not, in tough situations, the Captain looks to Bumrah. He knows he is one of the best.

"He has so many variations and weapons. But knowing when to use which weapon is very difficult to master. On this pitch in the final, where the ball was coming nicely onto the bat, Bumrah got all his four wickets using slower deliveries," Chawla added.