Leylah Fernandez Wins Japan Open for Her Fifth Career Title

Sports
19 Oct 2025 11:57 AM IST

Playing in her eighth career final, the one-time U.S. Open runner-up raced through the first set in 29 minutes

Canada's Leylah Fernandez poses with the winner's trophy after defeating Czech Republic's Tereza Valentova in their women's singles final match at the Japan Open tennis tournament in Osaka on October 19, 2025. (Photo by PAUL MILLER / AFP)

Osaka: Leylah Fernandez beat 18-year-old qualifier Tereza Valentova 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 in the final of the WTA's Japan Open on Sunday for her fifth career title.

Playing in her eighth career final, the one-time U.S. Open runner-up raced through the first set in 29 minutes, before Valentova settled her nerves in the second set and found a way to level the match when she broke Fernandez in the 12 game.
In the deciding set, the 27th-ranked Fernandez made a crucial break in the fourth game and then saw off a late challenge by the Czech player to claim her second title of the season after taking the WTA 500 D.C. Open in July.
