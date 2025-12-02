Letting Faf Go Was Tough, But It Was Time To Move To a Younger Option: Badani

Delhi Capitals Head Coach Hemang Badani, on the 'TATA IPL Retention' show, explained the tough calls behind releasing Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

“It’s never easy to release a player of Faf du Plessis’ caliber. Letting him go was a really tough decision because he has been a stellar performer in the IPL for many years. But we felt it was time to move towards a younger option, someone who could bring a more aggressive style that fits the brand of cricket we want to play. With Jake Fraser-McGurk, we backed him based how he performed last season, but at nine crore, we didn’t feel we got enough value from that investment. So, we felt it was best to let him go as well. Overall, we are quite pleased with the squad we have right now,” he said.

Former India captain Anil Kumble analysed Delhi Capitals’ top-order: “Delhi Capitals absolutely need to lock in their opening combination. They have strong Indian options with Nitish Rana joining as a left-hander, which strengthens their top order presence. Players like KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel, Karun Nair, and Nitish Rana give them solid domestic firepower. They must decide who bats at one, two, three, and four; KL Rahul has shifted from number four to opening, so consistency is key. Once settled, they can back Tristan Stubbs and overseas all-rounders in the middle order.”

On SRH’s auction approach, he said, “SRH certainly need a lot of bowlers this time, and I have a feeling they may also look at someone like David Miller. He brings that left-handed balance and proven finishing ability, something their middle order lacked last season. They were heavily dependent on their openers, who were exceptional, especially in the season when they reached the final. But strengthening that middle phase is extremely important. If they have Klaasen and Miller, two South Africans, controlling the middle overs, it gives SRH a far more solid and powerful line-up. Along with that, they definitely need a quality spinner, a backup fast bowler, and more depth in their attack. I’m sure the purse they have will be invested keeping these specific requirements in mind.”