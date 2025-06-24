Leeds Test: Rain Briefly Halts Play as England Race to 181/0 Chasing 371
England need another 190 runs to win the first Test as their openers Ben Duckett (105 not out) and Zak Crawley (59 not out) have set them up perfectly against the Indian attack.
Leeds: Rain halted play in the second session between India and England on the fifth and final day of the opening Test here on Tuesday with the hosts reaching 181 for no loss in pursuit of 371.
Duckett made the most of a lifeline when Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped the England opener on 98, failing to keep hold of the ball while diving in front of him with the batter mishitting a short ball off Mohammed Siraj.
Earlier in the first session, Crawley got a lifeline when Jasprit Bumrah failed to take a tough return catch on his follow-through.
Duckett has so far cracked 13 fours while Crawley has been comparatively subdued, reaching 57 with from 119 balls with six fours.
( Source : PTI )
