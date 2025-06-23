Leeds Test, Day 4: KL Rahul's Elegant Ton Leaves English Veterans Enchanted

Leeds: Former captain Nasser Hussain and decorated speedster Stuart Broad were left enchanted by "elegant" India star KL Rahul's batting "masterclass" in English conditions on day four of the opening Test at Headingley.





Rahul has inflicted malicious damage to England at Headingley with his composed demeanour and picture-perfect strokeplay in the second innings. While Pant has bustled about his business at the other end in patches, Rahul has remained unfazed, leaving the deliveries in the corridor of uncertainty and punishing the ones that landed in his arc.

"He is so elegant. Even when a ball goes past the outside edge, it doesn't faze him too much. If you want to learn how to bat in English conditions, he is giving you a masterclass," Hussain said on Sky Sports.



Rahul notched up tenth test century and kept relying on his robust defense to ensure India remained unscathed. Fortune stood by his side when he steered the ball straight into Harry Brook, who fumbled on the opportunity and allowed Rahul a breather.

"He has driven the ball so beautifully, but last night. I really enjoyed the field Stokes operated with by leaving mid-off completely open, He had a square extra-cover and tempted Rahul to drive straighter," Broad said.

When the pitch started to misbehave, Rahul kept his eyes glued to the ball till the last moment and weathered puzzling deliveries to remain unbeaten on 118 after 72 over on Day 4. On the other hand, Pant stayed true to his natural aggressive intent but eventually gave in to his survival instincts.

Pant was struck on the pads while attempting to scoop the ball. A faint edge saved him from being dismissed, and from then on, he adapted to the policy of the artificial sedation of his instincts to ensure the partnership saw the light after the first session.

"Dinesh Karthik summed up this Rahul-Pant partnership pretty well when he said classical music from one end and hip-hop from the other. The hip-hop, Pant, has toned it down after a [frenzied] period. He had a word with himself and has got into his innings now. He has a relatively sensible head on, and Rahul has always had a sensible head on," Hussain said while reflecting on Pant and Rahul's partnership.