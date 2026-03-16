Laporta Re-Elected As Barcelona President

Joan Laporta has been re-elected as Barcelona president after winning ‌over 68 percent of the vote and will begin his second consecutive term, and fourth ⁠overall, from July 1, the club said on Sunday.

The 63-year-old took office in March 2021 and stepped down last month in line with club statutes ‌in ⁠order to seek re-election.

Laporta described the election as a "celebration of democracy and civic ⁠responsibility" and said the tasks ahead included finishing work ⁠on the Camp Nou and strengthening the ⁠men's team.