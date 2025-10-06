La Liga: Barcelona Beaten 4-1 at Sevilla As Lewandowski Misses Penalty With Yamal Out

Madrid: Lamine Yamal was out injured, Robert Lewandowski missed a potential equalizing penalty kick and Barcelona lost its second straight match with a disheartening 4-1 defeat at Sevilla in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Combined with a midweek loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League , Barcelona is not entering the international break in a positive mood.

The result also meant that Real Madrid remained atop the Spanish league standings, two points ahead of previously unbeaten Barcelona.

Madrid beat Villarreal 3-1 on Saturday.

“We play for an incredible club and for supporters who are hurting after this defeat. But we have to accept it and look forward,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. “It’s important that we stick together. We are a good team and when we return from the international break we’ll fight for every title.”

Sevilla, which beat Barcelona in La Liga for the first time in a decade, moved up to fifth.

Yamal aggravated an injury in his groin area against PSG and will be sidelined for two to three weeks.

Alejandro Balde earned a penalty for Barcelona in the 74th but Lewandowski shot wide left from the spot after two stutter steps as he saw Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos move where he was aiming.

Isaac Romero scored one goal and earned another for Sevilla as Barcelona struggled early on in 33-degree heat (more than 90 Fahrenheit).

Romero was fouled by Ronaldo Araujo to set up a penalty that former Barcelona winger Alexis Sanchez converted 13 minutes in.

Romero then finished off a counterattack in the 36th to double the advantage after Barcelona defender Jules Koundé was stripped of the ball.

Marcus Rashford pulled one back shortly before the break, using one touch to redirect a cross from Pedri by the far post for his first La Liga goal since joining Barcelona on loan in July.

After Lewandowski’s miss, Jose Angel Carmona finished off a counterattack with a long, angled shot past an outstretched Wojciech Szczesny in the 89th. Akor Adams added another six minutes into stoppage time.

Barcelona had won its seven previous matches with Sevilla.

Also, Alaves beat Elche 3-1; Real Betis won 2-1 at Espanyol; and Rayo Vallecano won 1-0 at Real Sociedad.

Atletico Madrid visited Celta Vigo later Sunday.