Kylian Mbappe Hospitalized; to be Unavailable for Real Madrid's Club World Cup Opener
Real Madrid in an official statement clarified that Mbappe has acute gastroenteritis and has been hospitalized for various test and treatments.
Miami Gardens: Kylian Mbappe was sidelined for Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener on Wednesday as the star forward recovers from an illness.
Coach Xabi Alonso told DAZN before the match against Al Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium that Mbappe had a -fever, he was not feeling well. Hopefully back for the next one.
However, late Thursday evening, Real Madrid in an official statement clarified that Mbappe has acute gastroenteritis and has been hospitalized for various test and treatments.
Recent signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen were in the lineup for the Spanish power against the Saudi Arabian club. The duo, both coming from the Premier League, could help Real Madrid reinforce a defense that's currently missing Antonio R'diger, David Alaba, der Milit'o, Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal.
