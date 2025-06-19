Kylian Mbappe Hospitalized; to be Unavailable for Real Madrid's Club World Cup Opener

Miami Gardens: Kylian Mbappe was sidelined for Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener on Wednesday as the star forward recovers from an illness.

Coach Xabi Alonso told DAZN before the match against Al Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium that Mbappe had a -fever, he was not feeling well. Hopefully back for the next one.

However, late Thursday evening, Real Madrid in an official statement clarified that Mbappe has acute gastroenteritis and has been hospitalized for various test and treatments.



