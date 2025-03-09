Champions Trophy Final: Kuldeep's twin strike reduces NZ to 103/3 in 21 overs

Dubai: Kuldeep Yadav produced a beauty first up to dismiss a dangerous Rachin Ravindra as Indian spinners reduced New Zealand to 103 for 3 after 21 overs in the final of the Champions Trophy here on Sunday.

The left-arm wrist spinner (2/8 in 3 overs) then removed opposition's main batter Kane Williamson (11 off 14 balls) with a perfectly flighted delivery which stopped on him, enticing a simple return catch. Enduring an underwhelming tournament thus far, Kuldeep, India's most prolific ODI spinner in recent years, finally came to the party when it mattered.

