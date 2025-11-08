Kranti Goud, of ICC world cup-winning women’s cricket team of India, brings glory for her state

Bhopal, Nov 7: Kranti Goud, member of the Indian women’s cricket team which won the ICC world cup, has not only brought glory to her native state of Madhya Pradesh but also revived the hope of her father, a suspended police constable, being reinstated in government service.

Kranti, famously known as the ‘ball boy’ of Ghuwara- her native village in Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh- made her father’s long cherished wish to be reinstated in his job come to life on Friday when chief minister Mohan Yadav heeded to her fervent plea to get her father back in the police service.

Her father has been under suspension since 2011-12 for alleged negligence during election duty.

“We will explore all means, including appeal provisions available, to see that Kranti’s father is reinstated in government service. This family has produced a world champion for India. Their story not only deserves applause but also support”, Mr. Yadav pledged at the felicitating ceremony organized for her at the chief minister’s official residence here.

Kranti’s parents were also present on the occasion.

Kranti’s journey from a humble ‘ball boy’ at the local tennis ball cricket tournaments in her village of Ghuwara to Indian women’s cricket team had been as arduous as his father’s relentless efforts to groom her to become a national cricketer in the adverse situation.

The family was removed from the official quarter allotted to her father after he was suspended from his service forcing them to cram into a rented space in Ghuwara.

The youngest of six siblings, Kranti dropped out after Class eight to focus on cricket with unflinching support from her father who used to inspire her with his refrains, ‘Return home only after winning’.

She recounted her story at the felicitation ceremony.’

Mr. Yadav presented her a gold medal and Rs one crore award he had promised earlier on the occasion.

The chief minister announced that Kranti will be honoured on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, scheduled to be observed here on November 15.

He also announced that a cutting-edge cricket stadium will be built in Chhatarpur, tailored for women’s talent and village kids ‘like Kranti’.

Kranti was accorded felicitations at many places on her way back to her village from Bhopal on Friday.

Her village has also made elaborate plans to felicitate her.