Kolo Muani 'Fine' After Car Accident, Available For Tottenham in Champions League: Frank

Frankfurt: Tottenham forward Randal Kolo Muani is set to feature in the Champions League match at Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday despite being involved in what manager Thomas Frank described as a “minor” car crash.

Pictures circulated on social media on Tuesday showing Kolo Muani, a France international, and Tottenham teammate Wilson Odobert standing next to a black Ferrari that had sustained damage. They had taken part in open training at the club's practise facility earlier in the day.

Odobert reportedly was in his own car but stopped to assist Kolo Muani, and they travelled to Germany together.

Speaking on Tuesday evening at a news conference, Frank said Kolo Muani was “fine.”

“It was a tire blowing up," Frank said, "so they are a little bit delayed but they will land later tonight.”

Frank said the incident happened when the players were on the way to the airport.

“I fully expect both to be available (against Eintracht)," he said.