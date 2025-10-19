 Top
Kohli, Rohit Fail to Fire in Rain Hit 1st ODI Against Australia; Internet Reacts

19 Oct 2025 10:56 AM IST

Kohli got out for an eight-ball duck to Mitchell Starc while Rohit was ousted by Josh Hazlewood for eight

x
India's Virat Kohli, left, walks off after being dismissed by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth Australia, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (David Woodley/AAPImage via AP)

Perth: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to fire as India were reduced to 37 for three when rain lashed Perth to interrupt the first ODI against Australia here on Sunday.

The much anticipated comeback of Rohit and Kohli ended in disappointment as Virat got out for an eight-ball duck to Mitchell Starc while Sharma was ousted by Josh Hazlewood for eight.

Later, new skipper Shubman Gill was caught down the leg side off pacer Nathan Ellis for 10.
Currently, Shreyas Iyer (6) and Axar Patel (7) were at the crease when the skies opened up.
Social media erupts:
Soon after the dismissals of the modern-day legends, social media platforms erupted with memes and posts expressing absolute sadness.

"Waited so long for Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli comeback only to see this. Sunday can't be this bad," a user on X wrote.

"Excited to watch cricket after long time since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are playing and was shocked to see chokli trending in #INDvsAUS match. Comeback stronger RoKo," another said.

While few others remembered their legacy.


Memers also put their best leg forward with funny creatives:




( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

