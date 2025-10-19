Kohli, Rohit Fail to Fire in Rain Hit 1st ODI Against Australia; Internet Reacts
Kohli got out for an eight-ball duck to Mitchell Starc while Rohit was ousted by Josh Hazlewood for eight
Perth: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to fire as India were reduced to 37 for three when rain lashed Perth to interrupt the first ODI against Australia here on Sunday.
The much anticipated comeback of Rohit and Kohli ended in disappointment as Virat got out for an eight-ball duck to Mitchell Starc while Sharma was ousted by Josh Hazlewood for eight.
"Waited so long for Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli comeback only to see this. Sunday can't be this bad," a user on X wrote.
"Excited to watch cricket after long time since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are playing and was shocked to see chokli trending in #INDvsAUS match. Comeback stronger RoKo," another said.
While few others remembered their legacy.
Memers also put their best leg forward with funny creatives: