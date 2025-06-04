Kohli Reveals Where IPL 2025 Win is Placed in His List of Achievements

Ahmedabad: It's right up there with the "best moments" of his storied career but Virat Kohli would still rank the IPL trophy, won after 18 years of toil, five notches below his Test achievements as he believes the longest format is the one that earns a player respect.

The 36-year-old, who retired from Tests last month, won the IPL for the first time when his franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged past Punjab Kings by six runs in the season finale on Tuesday night.

"You know, this moment is right up there with the best moments I've had in my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket," an emotionally overwhelmed Kohli told the tournament broadcaster.

"That's how much I value Test cricket. And that's how much I love Test cricket," he added.

Considered the biggest promoter of the red-ball cricket in the past decade, Kohli urged youngsters to respect Test cricket and chase greatness in that format for a lasting legacy.

"So I would just urge the youngsters coming through, to treat that format with respect. Because if you perform in Test cricket, you walk around anywhere in the world, people look you in the eye and shake your hand and say, 'well done, you played the game really well'.

"So if you want to earn respect in world cricket all over, take up Test cricket, give your heart and soul to it," added Kohli, whose Test career yielded 9,230 runs in 123 appearances.

Kohli was seen hugging and celebrating with former teammates A B de Villiers and Chris Gayle, both of whom left the franchise without winning the coveted trophy. He walked into the dressing room with de Villiers and joyously declared that the heartbreak corner no longer existed in it.

"Finally, that's the heartbreak corner no more. It is very difficult to explain man. I am just relieved," he said with his franchise captain Rajat Patidar looking on.

"(It's a) full bunch of match winners, people stepping up at different stages and putting their hand up to get the job done for the team. I am just happy I could do it with RCB.

"These guys are a different mindset," he added.

Tears of joy, relief

Kohli was not as composed when the moment of triumph hit him in the team dugout.

After Josh Hazlewood had bowled his second delivery of the 20th over, an emotionally choked Kohli kissed the Motera turf and later stated that he had given his "youth, prime and experience" to the team.

"I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have," the modern great said, articulating his thoughts quite clearly despite the heavy emotions.

Commentator Matthew Hayden asked him where he would place his first IPL Trophy in the list of achievements that includes the ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy recently.

"Well, it's right up there, if I have to be honest. As I said, I've given everything that I had for the last 18 years. I've stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. I've had moments where I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. I stood behind them, they stood behind me.

"And I always dreamt of winning it with them. And this is far more special than winning it with anyone else because my heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore. And as I said, this is the team I'm going to play for till the last day that I play the IPL. So this one is absolutely right up there."

Kohli described IPL as a tournament of high value in world cricket that demands high-intensity performances.

"...And I'm someone that wants to win the big tournaments, the big moments, and this one was missing," he said.