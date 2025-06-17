Kohli Hosts Team India at His London Home Ahead England Tests: Reports

In a thrilling news to team India fans, talisman batter Virat Kohli, who recently shocked the cricketing world with his sudden decision to retire from tests, has reportedly opened his London house to the Indian test squad for a get together.

The five-match series between India and England would commence on June 20 at Leeds.

According to reports, Kohli hosted select players and members from the support staff from the Indian squad at his London residence.

Joining former India skipper on the team’s rest day was newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill, vice‑captain Rishabh Pant, pacer Mohammed Siraj, and others.