Kohli Hosts Team India at His London Home Ahead England Tests: Reports
According to reports, Kohli hosted select players and members from the support staff from the Indian squad at his London residence.
In a thrilling news to team India fans, talisman batter Virat Kohli, who recently shocked the cricketing world with his sudden decision to retire from tests, has reportedly opened his London house to the Indian test squad for a get together.
The five-match series between India and England would commence on June 20 at Leeds.
Joining former India skipper on the team’s rest day was newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill, vice‑captain Rishabh Pant, pacer Mohammed Siraj, and others.
Moreover, few reports also claim that Kohli, India's most successful test captain would attend at least two test matches in London. The 36-year-old led India in 68 test games, out of which the team won 40.
Meanwhile, the Indian team concluded preparations in Beckenham, posed in front of the cameras for the official shoot, and is now bound to leave for Leeds for the opening Test match of the series.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
