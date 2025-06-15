Kohli Didn't Talk to Me for Months, Says de Villiers

In a shocking revealation, former South Africa skipper and Royal Challengers Bengaluru lengend AB de Villiers said that his IPL teammate Virat Kohli stopped talking to him after he accidently announced Anushka Sharma's pregnancy to the world.



Talking to Cricket.com, de Villiers said that Kohli ignored him for months and only started talking to him from recently.





"I know we were in the same boat because we spoke about it. He's been in touch with me over the last six months. Thank goodness! Because I did have a bit of a footfall not too long ago when they were expecting their second child. So, I was very relieved when he started talking to me again."

They both met after RCB emerged victorious in the 2025 IPL ending 18-year-long wait. Kohli shared a warm hug with de Villiers as both of them raised the trophy together.

de Villiers, confirmed Anushka-Kohli's second pregnancy after speculations grew over the talismanic Indian batter's absence from England Tests at home last year. Kohli opted out of the whole series.



Additionally, the South African also shared his views on Kohli's test retirement.

Saying Kohli asked his views, ABD said, "We all know he went through a bit of a patch and sort of wanted to bounce a few ideas off me. How did I get through certain moments of my life. So, I knew what kind of phase he was going through, considering his age and how many games he's played, and the dynamics of being in the team all the time, the politics thereof as well."

"There are a lot of things weigh in on you, and so I shared with him from the heart what I felt and what I thought watching him on the screen. I'm happy he is still around playing cricket and that decision comes from the heart and I support him 100 per cent with that," he added.