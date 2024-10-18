Kohli crosses 9000 runs in Test cricket
Bengaluru: Batting maestro Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian to cross 9000 runs in Test cricket, scaling another peak in a glorious career during the third day of the opening match against New Zealand here on Friday.
Most ODI centuries - 50.
First batsman to hit 50 centuries in ODIs.
Most centuries against one team - 10 against Sri Lanka.
Most ODI centuries while chasing - 27.
Most ODI centuries in India - 22.
Fastest to - 8,000 runs (175 innings), 9,000 runs (194 innings), 10,000 runs, 11,000 runs (222 innings), 12,000 runs (242 innings) and 13,000 runs (267 innings).
Highest-ever career batting average by an Indian - 58.67
Highest historic ICC rating points by an Indian - 909 points.
Most 300-plus runs scored in bilateral series - 6.
Fastest ODI century by an Indian - 52 balls against Australia in 2013.
Fastest Indian to reach 25, 30, 35, 40 centuries. Fastest in the world to score 30th and 35th centuries.
Most runs in a bilateral series - 558 against South Africa in 2018.
Virat Kohli T20I record list:
Most runs in T20Is – 4,037 runs.
Most Fifty-plus scores in the career – 38 (including 37 fifties and 1 century).
Most fifties in T20Is - 37.
Highest career batting average in T20I by an Indian – 51.75.
Fastest to 3,000 runs - 81 innings
Fastest to 3,500 runs - 96 innings.
Most player of the match awards - 15.
Most Player of the series awards - 7 times.
Most fours in T20Is by an Indian - 361.
Virat Kohli IPL records:
Most runs in the IPL – 7805 runs.
Most centuries in IPL - 8.
Most runs in a single edition of IPL – 973 runs (2016). It is likely to be an unbeatable Virat Kohli record.
Most centuries in a single edition of IPL - 4 (2016).
Most involvement in double-century plus partnerships - 3, two times with AB de Villiers and once with Chris Gayle.