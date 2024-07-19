Kohli clarifies to BCCI over differences with Gambhir, reports claim

Hyderabad: Team India star player Virat Kohli had reportedly conveyed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that his past rift with head coach Gautam Gambhir will not affect the team's environment and assured that both of them will aim for the same goal.

Both Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are very expressive on the field and have been involved in quite a few exchanges during their Indian premier league (IPL) matches. The recent episode involving Virat, Gambhir and Naveen-Ul-haq also garnered much attention before all of them sorted the issue.

With their past history not so good, doubts have been raised on how the two greats will cope up with each other. However, recent reports say that Virat assured BCCI that their previous history will not impact the team's environment and they will work on the common goal.

The BCCI had on Thursday announced the teams for the upcoming T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka which will mark the beginning of Gambhir's journey as head coach. The announcement had also put an end to the reports that claimed the unavailability of Rohit and Virat for the series.

Meanwhile, the board decided to hand over India's T20I leadership to Suryakumar Yadav instead of former Vice Captain Hardik Pandya after Rohit Sharma called quits from the T20I format.