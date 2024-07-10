KL Rahul likely to captain team India in ODI series against SL!

Hyderabad: KL Rahul is set to return to the World stage and how! 'KL' was not part of the T20 World Cup winning squad and was not included in the ongoing series against Zimbabwe but the right-handed batsman is all set to come back and with added responsibility, says reports.

According to reports, KL Rahul will likely captain the Indian side in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, the neighbouring country will tour India for a multi-format series later this month.

Senior players including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Bumrah will be given rest and Rahul will lead the side for the ODI series. KL Rahul played his last ODI in December last year against South Africa. Some reports say that Hardik Pandya is certain to lead the T2o side, while some others claim that Pandya will be rested and Gill will continue to be the captain.

The series against Sri Lanka marks the beginning of Gautam Gambhir's tenure as head coach, the BCCI announced him as the successor to Rahul Dravid on Tuesday who will serve as the head coach for 3.5 years.