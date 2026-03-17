Kishan R and Preemal J Crowned Champions in ARC 34th National Tenpin Bowling Championships

Former National Champion Kishan R of Karnataka clinched his second National Title in the Men’s Division at the ARC 34th National Tenpin Bowling Championships, which concluded today at Amoeba, Church Street, Bengaluru.



In the Women’s Division, Preemal J of Karnataka captured her maiden national title, ending a 15-year wait for Karnataka in this division.



In the Championship match played on basis of cumulative pinfall of two games, top seeded Kishan R produced a composed performance to gain a lead of 17 pins in the game 1 (208 – 191). He extended his lead in the 2nd game, scoring high game of 244 to Akaash’s 238, sealing the Title with an overall margin of 23 pins (452- 429).



Earlier in the day, in the match 1 of the Men’s division stepladder round, 3rd seed Akaash Ashok Kumar (358) defeated 4th seed Shanmugananda (308) by 50 pins. Akaash then continued his strong form in the next match, scoring 476 to overcome 2nd seed Dhruv Sarda (374) by 102 pins and advance to the final.



In the Championship match, 4th seeded Preemal J took an early lead of 20 pins in the 1st game with 188 against top seed Sabina Athica (Tamil Nadu) (168). Despite a close second game, Preemal maintained her composure to secure victory, claiming her maiden National Title by a margin of 24 pins (332 – 308).



Earlier in day, in the first match of Women’s Division stepladder round, 4th seed Preemal J (357) defeated 3rd seed Shabeena Kasmani (Maharashtra) (338) by 19 pins. She then edged past 2nd seed Anukriti Bishnoi (Haryana) with a score of 422 to 409, winning by 13 pins to reach the final.



Special Prizes:



Most Promising Player: Anirudhan Sanjeevi (TN) and Suchita S Kumar (KER)



Most number of scores above 225 in Men’s division: Kishan R (KAR) (11)



Most number of scores above 200 in Women’s division: Sabeena Athica (TN) (4)



Highest block of 6 games in Men’s division: Kishan R (KAR) (1369 pins)



Highest block of 6 games in Women’s division: Sabeena Athica (TN) (1122 pins)

