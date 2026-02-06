"Keeping The RCB Flag Flying High": Virat on 2nd WPL Title Win

Vadodara: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legends Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers congratulated their women's counterparts for their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title.

'Trophyless' jokes can say goodbye and how as within a matter of three years, RCB have gone from having an empty cabinet to atleast one title a year.

The women's team broke the drought in 2024 under the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana, and next year Rajat Patidar led the men's side, which ended the 18-year-old IPL drought and won it for one of the franchise's most loyal and marquee stars, Virat.

Now, Mandhana has secured the second title, giving the franchise a unique distinction: holding both the IPL and WPL titles at the same time.

Taking to Instagram, Virat wrote, "Champions again. Keeping the rcb flag flying high and something that each one of you can be Proud of. To smriti @smriti_mandhana and the whole squad and the management team, a big congratulations for this tremendous victory. You guys deserve this undoubtedly. Enjoy the moment and embrace the love of our amazing fans @royalchallengers.bengaluru."

Also, de Villiers who represented the franchise from 2011-2021, also posted an Instagram story celebrating the win.

In the match, RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first. Lizelle Lee (37 in 30 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Shafali Verma (20 in 13 balls, with three fours) put their team to a flying start.

A 76-run stand for the third wicket between Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a captain's knock of 57 in 37 balls, with eight fours and Laura Wolvaardt (44 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes) brought them back to the game. Just when RCB threatened to pull things back, Chinelle Henry (35* in 15 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) played a fiery cameo to power DC to 203/4 in 20 overs, the highest in a WPL final.

In the chase, RCB lost Grace Harris (8) early, but a 165-run stand between Smriti (87 in 41 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and Georgia Voll (79 in 54 balls, with 14 fours) pierced DC's chances with every hit. DC threatened to pull things back with three quick wickets in the final few overs, but Radha Yadav (12*) and Nadine de Klerk (7*) chased the total with six wickets and two balls in hand.Mandhana was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' award.