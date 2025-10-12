Keep Up the Granddaddy Tons, Gavaskar Urges Young Star Jaiswal

New Delhi: Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar had wholehearted praise in store for India's top-order sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal for his panache-filled 175(258) during the second Test against the West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

With a playful manner, the "Little Master" urged the 23-year-old to hammer "granddaddy" tons in future.

After squandering the golden chance to pile up runs across his name in Ahmedabad during the series opener, Jaiswal utilised the benign conditions in Delhi to torment the West Indies bowlers. He was circumspect in the first session of the opening day as the new ball extracted significant movement.

In the second session, he turned up the heat and notched his fifty in 82 deliveries. Jaiswal added his subsequent 50 runs in just 63 deliveries to bring up his seventh Test ton. Despite adding another century to his name, Jaiswal continued to bring thunder down the ground and remained a walking nightmare for the Caribbean and stormed to 150.

Jaiswal agonisingly fell short of his third double hundred after a disastrous mix-up with captain Shubman Gill left him stranded and had him run out on 175(258). Out of his seven Test tons, Jaiswal has converted five of those in 150-plus scores. Gavaskar wants the youngster to keep the knack of scoring the big numbers

Well done, keep it up, keep getting the big hundreds. Score daddy hundred, but because I am a grandfather, I will say get granddaddy hundreds," Gavaskar said while speaking to Jaiswal after the match.

During his captivating performance, where he struck a whopping 22 fours, Jaiswal breezed past the 3000-run mark across all formats for India. In 50 appearances, Jaiswal boasts 3,158 runs at 47.13 with eight centuries and 17 fifties. With seven centuries in his 26-match Test career, Jaiswal has the joint-most tons by an opener before turning 24.

He shares the record with former England star Graeme Smith, who also had seven tons as an opener before his 24th birthday. Before Jaiswal, only Bob Simpson and Brian Lara have converted five of their first seven Test hundreds into 150-plus scores.