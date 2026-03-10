Kavita Krishnamoorthy’s Anthem of Pride Before India’s World Cup Triumph

Renowned playback singer Kavita Krishnamoorthy added a stirring note of patriotism to the ICC World Cup final against New Zealand on Sunday, when she was invited to sing India’s National Anthem before the start of the match.

Speaking exclusively to this reporter, Kavita described the moment as “a once-in-a-lifetime chance to sing for the nation and to pray that India should win.” The veteran singer, who has lent her voice to countless classics in Indian cinema, admitted that the invitation left her “very, very happy and excited.”

This was not her first tryst with the anthem. She recalled singing it years ago when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, and later at Madison Square Garden in New York, where thousands of Indians joined her in chorus. “Again, the same feeling came this time, with one lakh people in the stadium singing the national anthem along with me. It was a great feeling—goosebumps and many emotions,” she said.

Though not a die-hard cricket fan herself, Kavita revealed that her son and son-in-law are passionate followers of the game. “I sometimes sit with them and watch, but I am not a crazy fan. Still, I understand the game a little and enjoy it,” she explained.

On the day of the final, she confessed to praying throughout the match. “I was praying to all the gods, saying, ‘Oh, India must win.’ I prayed all through the batting and all through the match. I am so proud of our Indian team, so happy we won, and so proud of each and every one of them—the coach and everyone involved.”

Although she did not get a chance to meet the players, Kavita soaked in the atmosphere of the stadium. “I felt the emotions of the crowd when they danced and sang, and also when they suddenly became quiet as wickets fell. I could feel every emotion. It was a thrilling moment for me, a most memorable, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Her voice before the first ball was bowled set the tone for a day that ended in jubilation, as India lifted the trophy. For Kavita Krishnamoorthy, it was not just a performance, but a prayer answered in song.