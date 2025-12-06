Kapil Sharma Brings Laughter to India–South Africa ODI
Just like his film’s chaos and comedy, Kapil brings the perfect mix of laughter and timing to the studio, setting the stage for a blockbuster final ODI.
Bringing the energy straight from his upcoming film Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu 2, Kapil joins the ‘Cricket Live’ show on JioStar ahead of the series decider — promising a pre-match dose of humour, banter and full-on entertainment before the on-field fireworks begin.
Catch the 3rd ODI of South Africa’s tour of India on December 6, from 1:30 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
