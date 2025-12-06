 Top
Kapil Sharma Brings Laughter to India–South Africa ODI

6 Dec 2025 9:50 AM IST

Just like his film’s chaos and comedy, Kapil brings the perfect mix of laughter and timing to the studio, setting the stage for a blockbuster final ODI.

Catch the 3rd ODI of South Africa’s tour of India on December 6, from 1:30 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network

Bringing the energy straight from his upcoming film Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu 2, Kapil joins the ‘Cricket Live’ show on JioStar ahead of the series decider — promising a pre-match dose of humour, banter and full-on entertainment before the on-field fireworks begin.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

