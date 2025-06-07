 Top
Kamiji, Oda Claim Wheelchair Singles Titles at French Open

AP
7 Jun 2025 6:59 PM IST

Kamiji won 6-2, 6-2 in the women's final on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Winner Japan's Yui Kamiji, left, and Second placed Netherlands' Aniek Van Koot pose with trophies after their women's wheelchair singles final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Paris: Top-ranked Yui Kamiji of Japan won a fifth wheelchair singles title at the French Open by beating second-seeded Aniek Van Koot on Saturday.

On a successful day for Japan, top-seeded Tokito Oda later secured the men's title by defeating Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-4, 7-6 (6).
It was the 72nd meeting between Kamiji and her Dutch rival, and their 20th at a Grand Slam tournament. Kamiji extended her winning record to 51-21.
Kamiji has now won 10 Grand Slam singles titles. She also won the US Open in 2014 and 2017, and the Australian Open in 2017, 2020 and 2025.
