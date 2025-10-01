Joy to Watch Vijay Malik Leading Telugu Titans This Season: Rishank Devadiga

The opening day of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 ‘Revenge Week’ witnessed emphatic results. Puneri Paltan completed the double over the Bengal Warriorz, registering a 49-44 win in a high-scoring encounter, while the Telugu Titans recorded a memorable win over the Patna Pirates, riding on a brilliant performance from Vijay Malik, who was unstoppable on the night, scoring a Super 10. Speaking exclusively on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga broke down the successful raiding combination of Telugu Titans’ Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda, while analyzing what went wrong for Patna Pirates.

Speaking on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga spoke about the match between Bengal Warriorz and Puneri Paltan:

“Devank turned the game around brilliantly in the second half. In the first half, he was struggling, tackled four times, but he backed himself and made a strong comeback. He went for 29 raids and earned 25 raid points, showing outstanding form. I always believed this player would deliver, and he proved it. As for Puneri Paltan, despite returning after a 11-day break, there were no signs of rust. From the start, their defense executed well with timely tackles, and their raiders supported strongly. Though Aslam Inamdar struggled a bit, Aditya Shinde was exceptional. He carried the team with 18 raids, converting all into 18 raid points at a 100% strike-rate. His footwork, skill, and especially that super raid of four points sealed the match for Pune.”

On the match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans:

“We have been talking about Patna’s defense, but in this match, their defense simply collapsed. They managed only 3 tackle points, while allowing 14 to the Titans. That imbalance made the difference. The raiders were scoring, but the defense kept conceding. Because of this, the Titans comfortably sealed the match. On the other hand, the Titans’ defense was outstanding. Ankit looked in great form, Shubham contributed crucial points, while Avi Duhan and Ajit Pawar also stepped up. The raiding duo of Bharat and Vijay complemented the defense perfectly. Together, they ensured Titans secured a strong position in the points table.”

On the combination of Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda:



“Telugu Titans had a different plan for this match. Vijay began with five to six raids on his own, scoring consistently, before Bharat joined in. Vijay ended with 12 raid points, and Bharat added 8. Bharat’s support for Vijay has been invaluable, this is exactly the kind of backing a captain needs. With the defense also performing, the Titans looked like a complete unit. Hats off to Vijay, the way he is leading this team and delivering results. It’s a joy to watch Telugu Titans’ performances this season.”

On what went wrong for Patna Pirates:



“Patna’s raiders—Ayan and Sudhakar—did their job. They scored points and provided momentum early in the game. But the defense failed to hold up their end. If your raiders are bringing points while the defenders are giving them away, the match will always feel like it is slipping away. And that’s exactly what happened; the defense couldn’t step up when it mattered.”