Joe Root overtakes Williamson to take top spot in ICC Test Batting rankings

Hyderabad: England former test captain and Star player Joe Root took over the Number one spot in the ICC Test Batting rankings dethroning New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who was enjoying the top spot for quite some time.

In the updated rankings, Joe Root emerged as the number one with 872 points, while Williamson settled at the second position with 859.

The recent three match series with West Indies in England helped Root to achieve the feat. He scored a total of 291 runs in the series and in the process equalled the test centuries of Steven Smith and Williamson with 32. He also became the second English batter after A Cook to finish 12,000 runs in tests.

Ben Stokes-led England will next play a three match test series against Sri Lanka at home in August.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Babar Azam with 768 points is at the third place as the only batter from his team in the top 10.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Australia's Steven Smith follow him at number 4 and 5 spots respectively.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is at 6 place with 751 points his collegue Jaiswal is at 8 place with career best points of 740.