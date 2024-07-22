England's Joe Root levels this record of Rohit Sharma!

Hyderabad: England former test captain and star batter Joe Root smashed a century in the second innings of the 2nd test against West Indies and joined the Indian ODI/Test captain Rohit Sharma at second spot in the most number of 100s (active players) in world cricket.

Root with 32 test and 16 ODI centuries had equalled Rohit Sharma's 48 (ODI-31/T20I-5/Test-12) international centuries. Virat Kohli is the only batter (active) ahead of them with 80 centuries. Kane Williamson with 45 tons and Steve Smith 41 hundreds are next in line.

In addition, Root, with the hundred had also leveled the most number of test tons with his competitors Smith and Williamson. With 32 centuries he is just a ton away from A. Cook's (33) record of most test tons for England.

England comfortably recorded a victory in the 2nd test against West Indies with 241 runs powered by Centuries of Root and Brook in the second innings. With the win they lead the three match test series against Brathwaite-led side.

Meanwhile, India's Sachina Tendulkar holds the record for the most number of centuries in World Cricket with 100 tons.