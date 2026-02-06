Jiostar Unveils Record Talent Line-Up for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Besides incisive coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, fans will also be treated to several innovations throughout the tournament on JioHotstar, such as MaxView in English and Hindi on mobile, while Indian Sign Language will be available for all India games and the knockouts. Viewers will also have the option to watch the games through five Multi-cams on JioHotstar - Hero Cam, Stump Cam, Batter Cam, Field View, and Multi View that get them up close to the action.

“As Team India mounts its greatest effort to defeat history - the fact that no team has ever defended the T20 World Cup Title – our endeavour is to put together a spectacle that would match the occasion.” said Siddharth Sharma, Head – Sports Content, JioStar. “JioStar’s broadcast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is designed to captivate core fans as well as thrill casual viewers, with former ICC World Cup winners in commentary, along with a host of interactive features and bespoke camera angles on JioHotstar. As Team India attempts to become the first ever nation to lift the trophy thrice, JioStar will continue to give viewers the ultimate broadcast experience .”

India begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against USA in Mumbai on February 7, followed by matches against Namibia on February 12, Pakistan on February 15, and the Netherlands on February 18. The tournament runs from February 7 to March 8, with all matches live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.