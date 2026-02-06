Jiostar Unveils Record Talent Line-Up for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026
Yuzvendra Chahal to Make His ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Comeback - This Time with JioStar’s Expert Panel
Mumbai: As Team India prepares to repeat and defeat history at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, JioStar announced the biggest ever experts panel for an ICC event today, headlined by former ICC Men’s T20 World Cup winners, former India stars, and T20 champions. JioStar’s panel of over 100 top experts and renowned broadcasters will support the ICCTV world feed talent roster to bring all the action from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India and Sri Lanka 2026 to viewers across nine languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bangla, and for the first time in an ICC World Cup in Bhojpuri and Haryanvi too.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Champion Yuzvendra Chahal makes his World Cup commentary debut with JioStar, alongside ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2007 Champions Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, and Piyush Chawla. India’s first centurion at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Suresh Raina will join the panel along with former India Head Coach, Anil Kumble, former India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar, and former India Batting Coach Sanjay Bangar.
In addition, viewers will also be able to enjoy insights, dressing room stories, anecdotes, and live commentary from ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2014 Champions Kumar Sangakkara and Angelo Mathews, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016 Champions Carlos Brathwaite and Samuel Badree, current South Africa Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma, and a host of former ICC World Cup champions such as Eoin Morgan, Matthew Hayden, Ravi Shastri, and Sunil Gavaskar. Fans can enjoy comprehensive coverage of the marquee biennial tournament as iconic names such as Harsha Bhogle, Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Ian Smith, Michael Atherton, Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn, and Simon Doull also join the ICCTV cast.
Besides incisive coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, fans will also be treated to several innovations throughout the tournament on JioHotstar, such as MaxView in English and Hindi on mobile, while Indian Sign Language will be available for all India games and the knockouts. Viewers will also have the option to watch the games through five Multi-cams on JioHotstar - Hero Cam, Stump Cam, Batter Cam, Field View, and Multi View that get them up close to the action.
“As Team India mounts its greatest effort to defeat history - the fact that no team has ever defended the T20 World Cup Title – our endeavour is to put together a spectacle that would match the occasion.” said Siddharth Sharma, Head – Sports Content, JioStar. “JioStar’s broadcast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is designed to captivate core fans as well as thrill casual viewers, with former ICC World Cup winners in commentary, along with a host of interactive features and bespoke camera angles on JioHotstar. As Team India attempts to become the first ever nation to lift the trophy thrice, JioStar will continue to give viewers the ultimate broadcast experience .”
India begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against USA in Mumbai on February 7, followed by matches against Namibia on February 12, Pakistan on February 15, and the Netherlands on February 18. The tournament runs from February 7 to March 8, with all matches live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
