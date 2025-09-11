Jiostar Unveils ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 Campaign Film

Mumbai: JioStar, the official broadcast and digital partner of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025, today unveiled its campaign film, “Jersey Wahi Toh Jazba Wahi” as the tournament approaches. The latest edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup which will be played in India and Sri Lanka, is set to begin on September 30, 2025, live and exclusive on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

Conceptualized by BubbleWrap Films, the evocative promo celebrates how the India jersey unites a billion hearts, irrespective of who wears it. The film follows a protagonist reluctantly donning a Smriti Mandhana jersey to work, only to discover fellow fans proudly wearing jerseys of India’s women cricketers on his way. It drives the message home when the protagonist encounters the lift operator at his office, also wearing a Smriti Mandhana jersey, who says, “Virat khelein ya Smriti, jeetega toh India hi na” (Whether it’s Virat or Smriti, India will win anyway). With this newfound perspective, he removes his jacket and walks into the office with pride.

“The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 marks a defining moment for Indian cricket — a powerful opportunity to inspire a new generation of fans as the Women in Blue set out, on home soil, to chase a trophy that has so far eluded them,” said Siddharth Sharma, Head, Viewership and Monetisation Initiative, Sports - JioStar.

“With the roar of a billion voices behind them and the advantage of playing in front of home crowds, Team India enters this campaign not just as hopefuls but as genuine contenders. This isn’t just about cricket — it’s about rewriting history. Our endeavour is to channel this moment into a campaign that not only supports our players but unites the country behind them. And what better way to do that than by invoking the deep pride that comes with the Indian jersey? This film captures the journey of the Indian fan — a coming-of-age story where we acknowledge that it’s time we take equal pride in every Indian jersey, whether it belongs to our men’s or women’s teams.”

Hosts India will play the opening match of the 2025 edition campaign against co-hosts Sri Lanka in Guwahati, setting the tone for what promises to be a World Cup to remember.