Jiostar Breaks Benchmarks on T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Day

Mumbai: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka has enjoyed a strong start on JioStar, delivering the biggest ever opening day across JioHotstar and the Star Sports network for any ICC event.

Total consumption across JioStar’s digital and linear platforms grew by 59% compared to the 2024 edition, reaching 14.7 billion minutes on the opening day, together delivering the biggest ever opening day in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history. As the opening day concluded with India beating USA in their opening fixture of their title defence, JioHotstar recorded a reach of 101.9 million, up by 81% over the 2024 edition.

India’s opening game against the USA drove strong viewership momentum across platforms as linear TV ratings went up 41% and digital reach went up 98% compared to India’s first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland.

Mr. Ishan Chatterjee, CEO - Sports, JioStar, said, “The record-breaking viewership for the opening day of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka demonstrates India’s appetite for innovative broadcast and high-octane on-field action.

JioStar’s expansive presentation in nine languages coupled with exciting matches have kept fans engaged right since the first match. Such massive engagement creates a powerful ecosystem that ensures our partners and stakeholders derive the maximum value, reaching a diverse, engaged audience at an unmatched scale.

Mr. Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer, said, “We are delighted to see the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begin with such unprecedented momentum. The surge in viewership across linear and digital platforms is a testament to the strength and scale of our partnership with JioStar in delivering a truly world-class broadcast experience, alongside the valued contribution of our broader broadcast and commercial partners."

Reaching 14.7 billion minutes of consumption on day one alone reflects the extraordinary passion for the tournament and the quality of cricket on display. We look forward to building on this momentum as the event progresses.

JioStar’s build up to the tournament has generated strong momentum, led by the widely appreciated “Champions Backing Champions” film featuring India’s World Cup winning women’s team supporting the Men in Blue, followed by Rohit Sharma’s call to Team India to “Repeat History and Defeat History.”

With 130+ experts delivering coverage in nine languages, JioHotstar is enhancing the viewing experience through innovations like MaxView in English and Hindi on mobile and Indian Sign Language for India games and knockouts, bringing fans closer to the action.

JioStar’s presentation of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India & Sri Lanka is partnered by Thums Up, OpenAI, Emirates, Sting, Birla Opus, Mahindra & Mahindra Auto, Apollo Tyres, Rapido, Amul, Vanesa, Axis Max Life Insurance, Hyundai, MoneyView, Britannia, Google Pixel, General Insurance Council, Haier and Life Insurance Council.