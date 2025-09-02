Jamie Vardy Signs With Cremonese in Italy After 13 Seasons at Leicester

Rome: Jamie Vardy is moving to Italy after 13 seasons with Leicester that included an improbable Premier League title in 2016.

The 38-year-old English striker signed with promoted Serie A club Cremonese on Tuesday.

The club said Vardy had signed until the end of next June with a renewal option.

It was announced in April that Vardy would leave Leicester at the end of last season — and he marked his 500th and final match for the club a month later with a farewell goal that was his 200th for the team.

Vardy scored in a record 11 straight games in Leicester’s title-winning campaign that will be remembered as one of the great underdog stories in soccer history. The title defied preseason odds of 5,000-1 .

After winning the Serie B playoffs to return to the top flight after two years, Cremonese stunned AC Milan in its Serie A opener. It remains perfect after a dramatic late win over Sassuolo on Friday.