Jaiswal's Performance Doesn't Surprise Me At All, Says Sanjay Manjrekar

Speaking on JioHotstar after the first session on Day 1 of the first Test, JioStar expert Sanjay Manjrekar reflected on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s knock so far:



“This performance doesn’t surprise me at all. Jaiswal was India’s best batter in Australia. He was the only one consistent throughout the series, showing a solid defensive technique—playing close to the body, going deep in the crease, and handling anything pitched up, especially from someone like Mitchell Starc. He knows his Test game well. Once he’s set, you’ll see the big shots too. Very organised. He’s a modern-day player, and among India’s top 7, you’ll find more like him. Unfortunately, Sai Sudharsan is out, but you would’ve seen the same solid batting mechanism in him too. These players have solid Test match techniques.”

Speaking on JioHotstar after the first session, JioStar expert Deep Dasgupta shared his views on KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan’s dismissals:

“KL Rahul played brilliantly. When you saw him driving or defending, he was playing through the line. But, the ball he got out to—it was more of a slash. I think he was caught in two minds, whether to place it or hit it hard, as the ball had started swinging a bit more. As for Sai Sudharsan, you have got to feel for the young man on debut. Credit to the English bowlers and their team management—they straightaway placed a leg-slip and leg gully, knowing his trigger movement. That was a smart, calculated move.”

Sanjay Manjrekar also spoke about England’s tactics and Ben Stokes’ captaincy:

“It’s amazing how England spotted that weakness in Sai Sudharsan and capitalised on it. We’ve watched a lot of Sai, and we didn’t necessarily see a vulnerability. But, this is what Ben Stokes is about, when he spots a chance, he goes all in. Who else would have kept two leg slips? That square-leg fielder was also placed unusually, just to the right of the umpire. This is what makes this series exciting. England has a big advantage with Ben Stokes as captain. Stokes adds 20% more winning chances to England, just by how he leads.”