Jaiswal Will Score the Most Runs in This Test, Says Abhishek Nayar

Speaking on ‘Game Plan’, JioStar expert Abhishek Nayar spoke on KL Rahul’s approach:



“KL Rahul knows the Delhi pitch well and has scored over 500 runs in the IPL. One of the biggest changes in him isn’t technical, but his approach; he’s playing with more intent now. In the last match, even though he scored a century after nine years, he looked disappointed, knowing he could’ve gone on to make 150–200. That hunger will not stop. Once KL gets going, he doesn’t stop.”

On Sai Sudharsan’s opportunity:

“Sai Sudharsan won’t get a better chance than this. This will be a good batting pitch with not much bounce. It’s a fast outfield and a small ground, so if he doesn’t make runs now, questions will definitely arise. Especially when Dhruv Jurel, as a wicketkeeper-batsman, has played well. When Rishabh Pant returns, the one position in this team that could come under scrutiny is Sai Sudharsan’s. He’ll know this innings is crucial for him and he’ll want to make it count.”

On Jasprit Bumrah’s workload:



“I think Bumrah is going to play this Test. The way the team has been selected without Bumrah for the ODI series against Australia, it seems India wants to win this test against the West Indies with a good margin, which is important for the WTC. Personally, I believe Bumrah should be rested because he’s extremely valuable. After this series, we have another Test series and then the T20 World Cup. I’d like to see him get some rest, but it looks like he won’t and will play this match.”

On Dhruv Jurel’s maturity:



“There are many players in India who score runs, but how you make those runs matters. In the first match, Dhruv Jurel impressed everyone with his control and technique. He made you believe he was born for Test-level cricket. When you score runs like that, pleasing to the eye, a 60, 70, or 80 gives you and everyone around you the confidence that you belong at this level.”

On Kuldeep Yadav’s impact:

“Kuldeep will enjoy playing in Delhi. He loves playing here. In fact, it was in Delhi that his IPL career really took off. The skid he gets here makes him more effective on this pitch. He needs to make an impact this Test season and in the upcoming South Africa matches. If any foreign team comes to India, Kuldeep Yadav should definitely play.”

On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s hunger:

“According to me, Jaiswal will score the most runs in this Test. He’s that kind of player; once he gets going, he’s unstoppable. He couldn’t score big in the first Test, so he’ll be hungry. He’s seen everyone else make runs, and he must be thinking, in the next five days, I’ll play a big innings.”