Jaiswal becomes first Indian batter to achieve this unique feat

Star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has etched his name in history books as he became the first Indian player to hit 30 sixes in test matches in a calendar year.

He achieved the record in the ongoing test match against New Zealand in Pune.

Chasing a target of 359, the young left-handed batter, following his captain, made his intentions absolutely clear right at the beginning of the innings.

The 23-year-old smashed the second ball of first over bowled by Tim Southee to a massive six, taking his six tally to 30 this year.

Yashasvi also became only the second batter in world cricket after Brendon McCullum to achieve this unique feat. The former New Zealand captain hit 30 sixes in 2014. On top of the records, the young Indian batter is turning out be a match winner to the side with his consistency and impact-full innings. Jaiswal also happens to be the team's highest run scorer in red ball cricket for the current year.

In the ongoing match, Jaiswal, who was heading towards a century fell for the magical spell of Santner after a well made 77 runs.

Currently, team India is reeling under pressure as they lose four wickets for 127 with still needing 232 runs to win.