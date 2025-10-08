Jadeja is Undoubtedly India's Greatest All-Rounder: Parthiv Patel

With India recording a thumping innings-and-140-runs win over the West Indies in the opening Test, all eyes are now on the second Test, which gets underway from October 10–14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. In an exclusive chat on ‘Game Plan’, JioStar expert Parthiv Patel spoke about India’s commanding performance in the first Test, highlighted key player contributions, including Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round brilliance and KL Rahul’s consistency as an opener, and shared his perspective on selection strategies for the upcoming second Test.



Speaking on JioHotstar show ‘Game Plan’, JioStar expert Parthiv Patel discussed India’s dominant display in the opening Test against the West Indies:



“India’s biggest takeaway from the first Test was that they didn’t play on a rank turner, which we haven’t seen too often since the 2016 England series. It was refreshing to see a clinical all-round performance. Yes, West Indies might not be the strongest side at the moment, but from India’s perspective, you still have to go out there, execute your plans, and back your skills. The West Indian bowlers did challenge India with the new ball early on, but overall, India showed, in this Test, that they were clearly the superior team.”

On Ravindra Jadeja’s recent batting form:



“It’s been brilliant to see the way Jadeja has been batting. A lot of it comes down to the responsibility he’s embraced since being appointed vice-captain. Even before that, the Indian management showed faith in him, encouraging him to take responsibility with the bat and bat flexibly in the order, be it at five, six, or seven. When the dressing room trusts you like that, it changes your mindset. Though he is primarily an all-rounder, with the ability to take wickets, his batting contributions have become invaluable. His best innings in recent months was the resilient draw against England, where he showed maturity under pressure. In this Test match, his positive footwork and ability to stay not out without giving away his wicket were key factors.”

On Ravindra Jadeja as India’s greatest all-rounder:



“Jadeja is undoubtedly India’s greatest all-rounder. With nearly 4,000 runs and approaching 335 wickets, I expect him to surpass 400 wickets and 4,000 runs by the end of his career, which is a monumental achievement. On the global stage, he is currently the number one all-rounder, there is no debate about it. While names like Ben Stokes, Pat Cummins, and Shakib Al Hasan come up, Jadeja stands far ahead. His exceptional consistency as both, a bowler and batter, across all conditions, sets him apart. It’s not just occasional brilliance; it’s sustained performance that solidifies his position as the world’s best all-rounder at present.”

On KL Rahul’s leadership and consistency as an opener in the Test format:



“KL Rahul is thriving under responsibility. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired, the onus has shifted to Rahul, one of the senior batters, to step up and perform in challenging conditions. We know the skill he possesses. He lets the ball come to him against spinners and uses his feet exceptionally well. This style suits him perfectly. The key now is his ability to find tempo, which he mentioned himself. He takes time initially, assesses the bowlers and the field, and then picks the right moments to attack. Currently, he averages about 36 in Test cricket, but given his skill, he is a much better batsman than the stats suggest. It’s encouraging to see him maintain consistency this year.”

On Kuldeep Yadav’s performance in the first Test:



“Kuldeep Yadav’s performance was impressive. The challenge isn’t always the opposition. Sometimes, it’s about finding rhythm again. From my experience talking with Kuldeep, I know he prioritizes how the ball comes out of his hand. When that release is good, it doesn’t matter whether it’s a red or white ball. In this match, especially in the second innings against Roston Chase, his setup was brilliant. Using three wrist spinners and mixing in the googly showed he’s in control of his bowling. There were hardly any loose deliveries. That level of consistency indicates he’s very much in command of his craft.”

On India’s selection strategy ahead of the second Test against West Indies:



“It’s a tricky situation. Jasprit Bumrah is resting from the ODI series against Australia, but I expect him to feature in the second Test. Mohammad Siraj is heading to Australia for the ODIs, so Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to replace him there and may be considered for the South Africa series as well. For the second Test, I’d like to see Nitish utilized more as both, a batter and bowler. On Day 3 of the last Test, he had a chance to bowl a few overs but didn’t get enough opportunity. That’s something India could explore. Regarding Devdutt Padikkal, given the current batting line-up and Sai Sudharsan’s role at number three, Padikkal might have to wait for his chance. Sai Sudharsan will need to capitalize on the opportunity when it comes.”