Iyer Leaves India A Captaincy Hours Before Start of 2nd Unofficial Test vs Australia A

Team India star batter Shreyas Iyer, who was appointed the captain of the India A team had shocked everyone after he opted out of the second and final unofficial test match against Australia A, hours before the start of the game in Lucknow on Tuesday, according to reports.



However, the exact reason for his decision remains unknown but it is believed he cited personal reasons to the BCCI.





The 30-year-old middle order batter left Lucknow and returned to Mumbai, the reports added.

Dhruv Jurel, who was vice captain in the first match took over the leadership after Iyer's shock exit.



In the first match, Iyer scored 8 runs off 13 balls and the game ended in a draw.



The BCCI is yet to announce a Shreyas's replacement.

In the second unofficial test, Siraj dismissed Konstas on 49, while Prasidh Krishna removed Kellaway for 9, leaving the visitors reeling at 137/2 after 40 overs.