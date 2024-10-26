It's not easy: MS Dhoni hints at IPL future

Amid the uncertainty and debate surrounding Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) future, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain dropped a major hint.

The 43-year-old wicket-keeper batter, who had been synonymous with the five-time champion side stepped down from leadership role during the last season as he handed over the reins to young Rituraj Gaikwad.

Ahead of the mega IPL auction due next year (tentatively), the voices of doubt around his continuity in the tournament grew louder.

Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwananthan, when asked if Dhoni would be retained at the auctions, said that the team really wants him to continue but it's a decision he should take. He also said that he was out of the country and once he's back he'd talk to him and make a decision.

Speculations that grew with the comments of team's CEO could now be put to rest as Dhoni, dispelling the rumors, said at an event that "I just want to enjoy whatever 'last few years' of cricket I am able to play. When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. It's not easy. The emotions keep coming, the commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years.

Moreover, with the new retention rules CSK's most valuable player (arguably) could be retained for Rs 4 crore as an uncapped player. MS Dhoni last played an international game for team India in 2019, to be precise the ODI World Cup semi-final that still gives chills to many ICT fans.