It's An Insurance Policy Move to Groom Gill as Captain While Rohit is Still Active: Hayden

With the highly anticipated ‘Toughest Rivalry’ between India and Australia just around the corner, excitement continues to build among fans eager to see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action.

Speaking exclusively to JioStar, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden shared his thoughts on the energy within Team India with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action, and what fans Down Under can expect from the blockbuster series starting October 19.



Speaking exclusively on JioStar, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden spoke on Rohit Sharma’s removal as captain:

“Rohit being axed as captain was an interesting move from afar. After such a great win in the Champions Trophy, I suppose the selectors are purely looking at the numbers. At 38, with a couple of years to go before the World Cup, he becomes a bit vulnerable purely because of his age. The talent and class are always on display, and so is that magnificent body of work, not only in terms of his own performances, but also India’s success as a team. Very similar to the Virat and Dhoni eras, lots of success. But I guess it’s a bit of an insurance policy to bring on Shubman Gill, ensure he’s in-charge across all formats, and particularly help him learn leadership while Rohit Sharma is still in the dressing room. It would just be a bonus if Rohit makes it to the next World Cup.”

On the prospect of seeing Rohit and Virat back in action:

“Between Rohit and Virat, you’re talking about almost 600 international games, an abundance of experience and workload. I really think they’ll have a great opportunity to perform on good tracks at the start of the Australian summer. Everyone is very excited to see them Down Under, and I expect them to be at their very best. Thirteen thousand runs for Virat, Rohit averaging nearly 50 in one-day cricket across 273 matches, it’s an exciting prospect.”

On India’s current balance in ODI cricket:

“In my opinion, success in ODI cricket depends on having the right mix of youth and experience and that’s exactly what Team India have. The youthful energy of someone like Jaiswal, alongside the experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, is vital. The same goes for bowling; you need that young, athletic energy because 50 overs is a long time in the field. India has a great balance right now, a blend of athleticism, passion, and experience. And I’m sure some of the senior players will already have one eye on the 2027 World Cup.”

On the fans’ enthusiasm in Australia:

“One thing you can always say about Australian fans is that they absolutely love seeing the very best athletes. They’ve celebrated Virat Kohli like their own, and the same goes for Rohit Sharma. The crowds are going to be magnificent. Optus Stadium in Perth is an absolutely stunning venue, and with over a million Indians living and working here, there will be incredible support. They’ll celebrate Virat, they’ll celebrate Rohit, and even though many are Australians, they’ll want to see India win.”