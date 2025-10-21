It's Always Tough Against Aussies, They're Favorites Again for This World Cup: Heather Knight
Buoyed by their recent victory over India, England will be looking to sustain their momentum against the defending champions
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 is reaching a fever pitch as England readies to take on arch-rivals Australia in a pivotal group-stage showdown on October 22 (Wednesday). Buoyed by their recent victory over India, England will be looking to sustain their momentum against the defending champions.
Speaking exclusively to JioStar, Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and all-rounder Heather Knight discussed the formidable challenge posed by Australia, the history of their intense rivalry, and the task of countering all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner.
Heather Knight on Australia’s dominance and Ashleigh Gardner:
“The Australian team is extremely strong. They’ve got a huge amount of depth and they seem to find a way. So, it’s always tough when you come up against the Aussies. I think it’s clear that they’re the favourites again for this World Cup. They’re the sort of ones being chased, and I guess for everyone else it’s trying to find a way to be successful against them and disrupt the amazing success they’ve had. I’ve got a lot of respect for them as a team, how they go about their cricket and how they play. I love playing against Australia. It’s a real test, and if you do well, you get great reward and satisfaction from it. So, hopefully, we can have some success against such a super good team. Gardner’s a brilliant bowler. The pace she bowls, and the attacking line she hits, make her really tough to face. She’s someone who bowls in difficult situations, sometimes with the new ball, sometimes at the back end, and a lot through the middle. She’s certainly someone we’ll have to play well against.”
Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt on the rivalry and new conditions:
“I think the Australian team is very confident at the moment and very highly ranked. We’ve had some great battles with Australia over the Ashes, but not as much in these conditions. Having had a recent series against India in England, where they got over the line in the 50-over format, it’ll be exciting to play them again here and see how we go. If we can put our best performance out there as an England side”
