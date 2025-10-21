It's Always Tough Against Aussies, They're Favorites Again for This World Cup: Heather Knight

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 is reaching a fever pitch as England readies to take on arch-rivals Australia in a pivotal group-stage showdown on October 22 (Wednesday). Buoyed by their recent victory over India, England will be looking to sustain their momentum against the defending champions.

Speaking exclusively to JioStar, Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and all-rounder Heather Knight discussed the formidable challenge posed by Australia, the history of their intense rivalry, and the task of countering all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner.