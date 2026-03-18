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Iran's Women Football Team Returns Home: Report

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18 March 2026 6:09 PM IST

They were welcomed by officials ⁠and members of the public at the ⁠Turkey-Iran Bazargan border

Irans Women Football Team Returns Home: Report
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Iran’s team pose for a group photo before the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 match. (AFP Photo, File)
Dubai: Players from Iran's women national ‌football team and their technical staff returned to their country ⁠on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, after refusing asylum in Australia where they played in ‌the ⁠AFC Women's Asian Cup.
They were welcomed by officials ⁠and members of the public at the ⁠Turkey-Iran Bazargan border, Fars ⁠news added.
( Source : Reuters )
australia US-Israel-Iran war 
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