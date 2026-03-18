Iran's Women Football Team Returns Home: Report
They were welcomed by officials and members of the public at the Turkey-Iran Bazargan border
Dubai: Players from Iran's women national football team and their technical staff returned to their country on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, after refusing asylum in Australia where they played in the AFC Women's Asian Cup.
They were welcomed by officials and members of the public at the Turkey-Iran Bazargan border, Fars news added.
( Source : Reuters )
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