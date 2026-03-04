Iran Women's Team Have 'So Much Concern' About Families at Home

Gold Coast: Iran coach Marziyeh Jafari said Wednesday her team had "so much concern" about their families at home as war rages with players "fully disconnected" from them during the Women's Asian Cup.

The Iranian team are preparing to face host nation Australia on the Gold Coast Thursday after losing their opening game of the continental competition 3-0 to South Korea.

They will kick off once more with their homeland being bombarded by the United States and Israel.

An internet blackout has made it near-impossible for players and staff to contact anyone, with Jafari thankful for the support they have received from Iranian-Australians.

"We are so happy that Iranian-Australians here support us," she told Australian media.

"Obviously we have so much concern for our families and our loved ones and all other people inside our country, which we are fully disconnected with.

"Here, we are coming to play football professionally and we will do our best to concentrate on the match ahead."

Striker Sara Didar fought back tears as she spoke about their worries.

"Obviously we're all concerned and we're sad because of what has happened to Iran and our families and our loved ones," the 21-year-old told reporters.

Asian football chiefs have said they were offering "full support and assistance" to the team, who arrived in Australia just days before strikes killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran made their historic debut at the last Asian Cup in India in 2022, which made them national heroes in a country where women's rights are severely restricted.